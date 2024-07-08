Graypoint LLC Acquires 122 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,857,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Welltower by 1,412.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 594,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,062,000 after purchasing an additional 555,353 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in Welltower by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 89,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,085,000 after purchasing an additional 18,807 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Welltower by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,019,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,955,000 after purchasing an additional 72,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co acquired a new position in Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,409,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Welltower from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Welltower in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Welltower from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.50.

In other Welltower news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total transaction of $187,038.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,903.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WELL traded down $2.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $104.42. The company had a trading volume of 3,716,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,686,986. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $62.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.36, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.58. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $77.90 and a one year high of $106.50.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 6.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 301.23%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

