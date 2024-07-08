goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$208.80.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GSY shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on goeasy from C$201.00 to C$225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of goeasy from C$220.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of goeasy from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of goeasy from C$190.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on goeasy from C$195.00 to C$210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

goeasy stock opened at C$181.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$184.55 and a 200-day moving average of C$170.76. The company has a quick ratio of 28.46, a current ratio of 26.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 284.07. goeasy has a twelve month low of C$101.34 and a twelve month high of C$206.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.95.

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.77 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$357.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$350.44 million. goeasy had a return on equity of 25.47% and a net margin of 33.32%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that goeasy will post 17.2156863 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. goeasy’s payout ratio is currently 31.47%.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

