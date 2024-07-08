General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Bought by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.7% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 4.5% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in General Dynamics by 3.2% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 103,117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,795,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its position in General Dynamics by 13.6% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 425 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 38.7% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GD. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $253.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $325.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.56.

In other General Dynamics news, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total value of $3,978,647.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,630,670.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total value of $14,182,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 768,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,773,956.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total transaction of $3,978,647.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,630,670.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 118,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,391,642. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GD traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $280.47. 1,197,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,057,708. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.22. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $212.58 and a 52-week high of $302.75. The company has a market cap of $76.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.60.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.26 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

