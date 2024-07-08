fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) PT Lowered to $2.00 at Needham & Company LLC

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FUBO. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $2.90 target price on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $2.90.

fuboTV Stock Performance

Shares of FUBO stock opened at $1.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $374.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.82. fuboTV has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $3.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $402.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.95 million. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 72.13% and a negative net margin of 17.97%. On average, equities analysts forecast that fuboTV will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On fuboTV

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in fuboTV by 29.8% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 77,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 17,855 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in fuboTV by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 230,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 48,431 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in fuboTV during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in fuboTV by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 34,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 8,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in fuboTV by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,259,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,185,000 after buying an additional 22,762 shares in the last quarter. 39.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About fuboTV

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. fuboTV Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

