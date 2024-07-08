FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.28.

Several analysts have issued reports on FSK shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of FS KKR Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on FSK

Insider Buying and Selling at FS KKR Capital

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other FS KKR Capital news, Director Barbara Adams purchased 3,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.10 per share, for a total transaction of $67,958.10. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,848.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSK. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in FS KKR Capital by 26.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,603,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,998 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,331,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,607,000 after buying an additional 141,625 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 951.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,783,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,547,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423,145 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,143,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,882,000 after acquiring an additional 34,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,966,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,500,000 after acquiring an additional 60,700 shares during the last quarter. 36.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FS KKR Capital Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:FSK opened at $20.16 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.26. FS KKR Capital has a 1-year low of $18.31 and a 1-year high of $20.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 37.06% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $434.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.46 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.89%. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.