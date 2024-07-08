Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $130.25.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FRPT shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Freshpet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial upgraded Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Freshpet from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Freshpet from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Freshpet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Get Freshpet alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on FRPT

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freshpet

In other news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 1,012 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $122,057.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,377,163.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,560 shares of company stock valued at $1,701,580. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRPT. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Freshpet during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Freshpet by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Freshpet during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Freshpet during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Freshpet during the 1st quarter worth $41,000.

Freshpet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $133.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $125.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 742.21 and a beta of 1.36. Freshpet has a 1 year low of $54.60 and a 1 year high of $134.30.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $223.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.43 million. Freshpet had a return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 1.19%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Freshpet will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freshpet Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.