FORA Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 48,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,164,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $2,776,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $2,159,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,716,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,262,000 after buying an additional 3,244,074 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in Zoetis by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 108,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,374,000 after purchasing an additional 12,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Zoetis by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 183,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,230,000 after purchasing an additional 17,976 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zoetis Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ZTS traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $175.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,704,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,923,235. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $171.00 and its 200 day moving average is $177.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $80.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.86. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.80 and a 1 year high of $201.92.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 50.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.17, for a total transaction of $139,529.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,237,316. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price target (down previously from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.75.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

