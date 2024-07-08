FORA Capital LLC Has $19.84 Million Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

FORA Capital LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 7,446.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 257,626 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 254,212 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies makes up about 1.6% of FORA Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $19,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 11,866 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 361,551 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,836,000 after purchasing an additional 37,708 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 7,721 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 135,017 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $10,494,000 after acquiring an additional 8,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total value of $1,978,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,851,103.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,245,746.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total transaction of $1,978,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,945 shares in the company, valued at $6,851,103.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 635,984 shares of company stock worth $42,258,297 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on UBER shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.41.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

UBER traded up $0.18 on Monday, reaching $71.24. The stock had a trading volume of 7,227,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,093,826. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.09 and a 12-month high of $82.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.23. The company has a market cap of $148.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.36.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Articles

