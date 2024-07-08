FORA Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 58.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,589 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $9,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 51,344,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,969,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,566 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,531,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,029,917,000 after acquiring an additional 5,693,244 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,511,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,186,000 after purchasing an additional 471,910 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,454,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,121,000 after purchasing an additional 504,287 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,052,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, insider Frank R. Jimenez acquired 1,315 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.52 per share, with a total value of $100,623.80. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 75,796 shares in the company, valued at $5,799,909.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, insider Frank R. Jimenez acquired 1,315 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.52 per share, with a total value of $100,623.80. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 75,796 shares in the company, valued at $5,799,909.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jan Makela sold 20,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $1,649,916.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,167,296.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,482 shares of company stock valued at $7,369,137. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,661,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,149,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $34.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.90. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.35 and a fifty-two week high of $94.50.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.90. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 3.51%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GEHC. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus boosted their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.09.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

