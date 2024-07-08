FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Trims Position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 51.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,807 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,851,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,735,000 after purchasing an additional 32,876 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 111.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 456,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,858,000 after buying an additional 240,901 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 161.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 449,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,680,000 after buying an additional 277,685 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 436,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,364,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. now owns 362,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,033,000 after acquiring an additional 126,053 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.07. The stock had a trading volume of 220,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,554. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $21.60 and a 52-week high of $24.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.61.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.