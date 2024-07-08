FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $240,000 Investment in Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Yalla Group by 160.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 269,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 166,043 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Yalla Group by 123.7% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 93,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 51,577 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Yalla Group during the 4th quarter worth about $292,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Yalla Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yalla Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 4.73% of the company’s stock.
Yalla Group Stock Up 0.2 %
NYSE YALA traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.52. 92,501 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,400. Yalla Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $4.39 and a fifty-two week high of $6.44. The firm has a market cap of $716.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.98.
About Yalla Group
Yalla Group Limited operates a social networking and gaming platform primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. It provides mobile applications, including Yalla, a voice-centric group chat platform; and Yalla Ludo, a casual gaming application. The company's platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services.
