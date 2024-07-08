FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) by 64.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,804 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands were worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,403,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,864 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $10,467,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $9,412,000. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 4th quarter worth $6,659,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,376,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Topgolf Callaway Brands

In other Topgolf Callaway Brands news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $115,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 760,459 shares in the company, valued at $11,688,254.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $151,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 767,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,665,297.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $115,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 760,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,688,254.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MODG has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:MODG traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,780,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,253,920. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 40.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.77. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.84 and a 1-year high of $20.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Profile

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

