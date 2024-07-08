FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 3,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 18,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 2.2% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock traded up $0.48 on Monday, hitting $79.47. 1,500,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,875,082. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.14 and a 1-year high of $82.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.83.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 185.37%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DD shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.09.

In other news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,450,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,918,918.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,450,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,918,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $104,883.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,012 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,559.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

