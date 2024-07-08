FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 4,081.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 946.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,587,000 after purchasing an additional 45,535 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $775,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 44,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,958,000 after buying an additional 18,971 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 815,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,468,000 after acquiring an additional 88,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 159,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,744,000 after acquiring an additional 17,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 1,119 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total value of $147,987.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 1,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total transaction of $147,987.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Willard T. Lee sold 1,000 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.94, for a total transaction of $135,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,864.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on THG shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.00.

Shares of THG traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $125.56. 156,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,673. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 0.68. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.82 and a 52-week high of $138.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 7.00%. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.23%.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

