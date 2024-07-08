Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Receives $79.88 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.88.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Etsy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Etsy from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Etsy from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Etsy from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Etsy from $91.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

In other news, insider Toni Thompson Nadal sold 1,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.68, for a total transaction of $94,841.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at $38,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Etsy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Etsy by 3,900.0% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Etsy by 402.2% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Etsy by 1,576.5% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $58.45 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 2.02. Etsy has a one year low of $56.60 and a one year high of $102.81.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). Etsy had a net margin of 10.75% and a negative return on equity of 67.27%. The company had revenue of $646.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Etsy’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Etsy will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

