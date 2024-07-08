Ethereum Trading Down 19% Over Last Week (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 7th. Ethereum has a market capitalization of $341.03 billion and $12.69 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum coin can currently be bought for approximately $2,837.13 or 0.05187328 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ethereum has traded down 19% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.67 or 0.00045100 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00007674 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00013460 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00012204 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00010256 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Ethereum Profile

Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,203,078 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX.

