Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Receives $872.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $872.33.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Equinix from $669.00 to $671.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. HSBC downgraded Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $900.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Equinix from $950.00 to $922.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $960.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Equinix in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $870.00 target price on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,035.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,212,779. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total value of $81,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,341,780.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total value of $1,657,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,212,779. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Equinix by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in Equinix by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Equinix by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in Equinix by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in Equinix by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equinix Price Performance

Equinix stock opened at $754.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $756.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $798.35. Equinix has a one year low of $677.80 and a one year high of $914.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $71.61 billion, a PE ratio of 75.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.68.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 170.91%.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

