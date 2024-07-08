EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Sold by Tobam

Tobam decreased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 69.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,181 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 16,080 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 10.2% in the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,763 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $272,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 12,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in EPAM Systems by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,103 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EPAM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $345.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Scotiabank cut shares of EPAM Systems from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $300.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.11.

EPAM Systems stock traded down $1.39 on Friday, hitting $184.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 563,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,125. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $191.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $169.43 and a one year high of $317.50. The firm has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.45.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.09. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

