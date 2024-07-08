Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $149.80.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Entegris from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday, June 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $139.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $132.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.76. Entegris has a 12-month low of $84.13 and a 12-month high of $146.91. The firm has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of 66.88, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. Entegris had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $771.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Entegris will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

In other news, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 1,986 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total transaction of $265,806.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,356 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,727.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 1,986 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total transaction of $265,806.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,727.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 5,005 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.74, for a total transaction of $624,323.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,316,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,752 shares of company stock worth $1,792,723. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Entegris by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,173,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $628,177,000 after purchasing an additional 22,249 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Entegris by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 257,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,811,000 after purchasing an additional 38,557 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at about $892,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Entegris by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 122,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,665,000 after acquiring an additional 7,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Entegris by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 487,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,414,000 after acquiring an additional 62,761 shares during the last quarter.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

