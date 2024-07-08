Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on E. Berenberg Bank lowered ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Redburn Atlantic raised ENI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com raised ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on ENI in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

E opened at $31.26 on Wednesday. ENI has a 1 year low of $28.19 and a 1 year high of $34.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.78.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.18). ENI had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $25.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.83 billion. Research analysts anticipate that ENI will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.372 per share. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. This is an increase from ENI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. ENI’s payout ratio is presently 60.34%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of ENI by 19.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in ENI in the first quarter valued at $172,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ENI by 3.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,685 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in ENI by 0.7% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 84,193 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in ENI in the first quarter valued at $218,000. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. The company engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Enilive, Refining and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

