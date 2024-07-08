Electroneum Tops 1-Day Volume of $874,432.48 (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 7th. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Electroneum has a total market cap of $41.83 million and $874,432.48 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Electroneum has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Electroneum alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001440 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

ETN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,975,859,955 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Electroneum is medium.com/@etn-network. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a Layer 1 EVM-compatible blockchain known for its swift transaction speed of 5 seconds with instant finality, low smart contract fees, and high energy efficiency, using the Istanbul Byzantine Fault Tolerance (IBFT) consensus. It powers AnyTask.com, aiding freelancers globally by enabling payments in ETN, which is especially beneficial for the 1.4 billion people without bank accounts. Created in 2017 by Richard Ells, ETN has expanded its use to over 4 million users and supports various charitable and educational projects through its validator program.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.