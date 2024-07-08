Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Shares of NASDAQ ESLT opened at $187.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $190.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.89 and a beta of 0.53. Elbit Systems has a 1-year low of $175.30 and a 1-year high of $225.64.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.21. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Elbit Systems will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.68%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 0.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 9,488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 56.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 232 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 3.7% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Elbit Systems by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

