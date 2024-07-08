DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.30.
Several research analysts have issued reports on DRH shares. StockNews.com raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.
Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock opened at $8.19 on Wednesday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1 year low of $7.33 and a 1 year high of $9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.03.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. DiamondRock Hospitality’s payout ratio is 33.33%.
DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.
