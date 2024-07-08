Dero (DERO) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $8,256.35

Dero (DERO) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 7th. One Dero coin can currently be bought for about $1.71 or 0.00003126 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dero has a market cap of $24.47 million and approximately $8,256.35 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dero has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54,693.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.53 or 0.00551304 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00010536 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.71 or 0.00109172 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00034686 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $145.50 or 0.00266022 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00038409 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.51 or 0.00061263 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,312,916 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official website is dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a crypto project to combine a proof-of-work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. It aims to be a revolutionary improvement from existing privacy coins like Monero (XMR) or Z-Cash (ZEC). Dero intends to do that by combining the best of both consensus mechanisms.

Its implementation builds out a main chain from the DAG network of blocks, which refers to main blocks and side blocks. Side blocks contribute to chain proof-of-work security, making traditional 51% attacks impossible. In contrast to traditional blockchains, Dero considers the transaction as the smallest unit of computation, not the block. Therefore, blocks on Dero can contain duplicate or double-spend transactions, but these are filtered by the client protocol and ignored by the network.

Dero aims to manage combining the security and decentralization of a proof-of-work blockchain with the scalability and transaction speed of DAG technology. Dero’s goal is a blockchain network that can serve businesses and individuals worldwide and support secure, fast, and anonymous transactions and smart contract execution.”

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

