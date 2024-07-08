Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,785 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $7,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,682,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,738,000 after buying an additional 550,293 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 20.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,515,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,323,000 after buying an additional 3,296,466 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,622,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,557,000 after buying an additional 330,740 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,478,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,659,000 after buying an additional 3,026,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $517,035,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST traded up $0.43 on Monday, hitting $50.18. 6,859,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,553,774. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $47.13 and a 52 week high of $61.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.08. The company has a market cap of $52.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 22.83%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $781,742.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,534,458.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 250,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $13,055,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 532,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,820,413.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $781,742.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,167 shares in the company, valued at $3,534,458.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 307,221 shares of company stock worth $16,070,374 in the last three months. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MNST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.05.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

