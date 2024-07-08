Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 48,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $9,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NUE. Graypoint LLC grew its position in Nucor by 3.5% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $342,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Nucor by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,165,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $230,572,000 after purchasing an additional 70,917 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Nucor by 9.3% in the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nucor Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE NUE traded down $1.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $152.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,081,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,568. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $140.07 and a 12-month high of $203.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $164.26 and its 200 day moving average is $177.23. The stock has a market cap of $36.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.57.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 12.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on NUE. StockNews.com cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Nucor from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Nucor in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.50.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

