Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $8.05 Million Stock Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,494 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $8,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Hubbell by 13.6% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,189,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 302,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,757,000 after purchasing an additional 69,191 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 243.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 74,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,298,000 after purchasing an additional 52,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Hubbell during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,050,000. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HUBB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Hubbell in a report on Monday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $427.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Hubbell from $400.00 to $384.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on Hubbell from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Hubbell from $435.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.57.

Hubbell Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of HUBB traded up $4.26 on Monday, hitting $377.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 529,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,055. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $385.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $374.30. Hubbell Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $248.37 and a fifty-two week high of $429.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.90.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 29.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.33 EPS for the current year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hubbell news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 1,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.79, for a total transaction of $449,909.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,348.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hubbell news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 1,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.79, for a total transaction of $449,909.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,348.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Neal J. Keating acquired 500 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $378.77 per share, with a total value of $189,385.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,571 shares in the company, valued at $3,246,437.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,055 shares of company stock worth $1,232,139. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

