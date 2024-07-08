Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $11.79 Million Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,344 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $11,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of URI. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in United Rentals by 8.7% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 38,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,004,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in United Rentals by 22.2% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in United Rentals by 32.5% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 616 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in United Rentals by 6.0% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in United Rentals by 1.1% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 15,231 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,771,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total transaction of $5,862,199.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,341,742. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total transaction of $377,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,431,557.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total transaction of $5,862,199.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,341,742. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Trading Up 0.5 %

URI stock traded up $3.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $637.42. The stock had a trading volume of 542,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,173. The firm has a market cap of $42.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $387.01 and a 1-year high of $732.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $658.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $648.54.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $9.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.35 by $0.80. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 36.44%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.95 earnings per share. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

URI has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $780.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $718.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $745.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $637.67.

United Rentals Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

See Also

