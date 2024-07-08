Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $12,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth $1,392,000. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 54,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,247,000 after buying an additional 20,073 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth $4,068,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth $3,305,000. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 56,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,831,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock traded up $3.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $508.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 432,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $527.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $518.10. The company has a market capitalization of $65.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.44. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $362.49 and a 52 week high of $570.15.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.10 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 29.40%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.93 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.73%.

PH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $550.00 to $650.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $629.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $618.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $611.00 to $621.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $569.69.

In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total transaction of $592,209.15. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total transaction of $592,209.15. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total transaction of $306,872.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,989.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

