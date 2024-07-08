Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 6,412 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,412 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $13,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,033,679 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,590,533,000 after acquiring an additional 317,483 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,080,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,320,649,000 after buying an additional 43,732 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $502,585,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,531,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $480,680,000 after buying an additional 435,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1,273.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,783,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $413,637,000 after buying an additional 3,508,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

3M Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $101.10. 2,306,740 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,403,869. 3M has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $106.04. The company has a market cap of $55.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.00, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.06.

3M Cuts Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.29. 3M had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. Equities analysts predict that 3M will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of 3M from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Vertical Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $92.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on 3M in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.58.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

