Conwest Associates, LP (OTCMKTS:CWPS) Plans Dividend Increase – $1.28 Per Share

Conwest Associates, LP (OTCMKTS:CWPS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be given a dividend of 1.284 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 19.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This is a positive change from Conwest Associates’s previous dividend of $0.95.

Conwest Associates Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CWPS opened at $26.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.01. Conwest Associates has a 52 week low of $24.50 and a 52 week high of $27.30.

Conwest Associates Company Profile

Conwest Associates, LP collects and distributes royalty payments. The company is based in Westlake Village, California.

