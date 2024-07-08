Conwest Associates, LP (OTCMKTS:CWPS) Plans Dividend Increase – $1.28 Per Share

Conwest Associates, LP (OTCMKTS:CWPS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be given a dividend of 1.284 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 19.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This is a positive change from Conwest Associates’s previous dividend of $0.95.
Conwest Associates Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CWPS opened at $26.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.01. Conwest Associates has a 52 week low of $24.50 and a 52 week high of $27.30.
Conwest Associates Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Conwest Associates
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Baidu Stock Nears Pandemic Lows: Is This a Buying Opportunity?
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Better Than NVIDIA: Top 2 Semiconductor Stocks to Watch Today
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Top 3 Stocks Seeing a Surge in Call Option Activity
Receive News & Ratings for Conwest Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conwest Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.