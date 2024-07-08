Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target Raised to $320.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $291.00 to $320.00 in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

STZ has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday. Truist Financial reissued a hold rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Argus raised shares of Constellation Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $306.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $300.11.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Constellation Brands stock opened at $259.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.87. Constellation Brands has a 1-year low of $227.50 and a 1-year high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 23.72%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.91 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 43.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total value of $4,160,345.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,512,503.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Michael Mcgrew sold 3,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total transaction of $827,053.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,270.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total transaction of $4,160,345.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,512,503.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,031 shares of company stock worth $12,582,321 in the last three months. 12.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Constellation Brands

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

