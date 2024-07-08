Comparing Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) and California Resources (OTCMKTS:CRCQQ)

California Resources (OTCMKTS:CRCQQ – Get Free Report) and Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.7% of California Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.7% of Magnolia Oil & Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of California Resources shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Magnolia Oil & Gas shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares California Resources and Magnolia Oil & Gas’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio California Resources $2.63 billion 0.00 -$28.00 million N/A N/A Magnolia Oil & Gas $1.23 billion 4.20 $388.30 million $2.01 12.64

Analyst Recommendations

Magnolia Oil & Gas has lower revenue, but higher earnings than California Resources.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for California Resources and Magnolia Oil & Gas, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score California Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Magnolia Oil & Gas 1 4 5 0 2.40

Magnolia Oil & Gas has a consensus target price of $28.11, indicating a potential upside of 10.63%. Given Magnolia Oil & Gas’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Magnolia Oil & Gas is more favorable than California Resources.

Profitability

This table compares California Resources and Magnolia Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets California Resources -95.33% -4.31% -3.78% Magnolia Oil & Gas 30.46% 20.41% 14.07%

Summary

Magnolia Oil & Gas beats California Resources on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities. It holds interests in approximately 2.2 million net acres of mineral acreage. As of December 31, 2019, the company had net proved reserves of 644 million barrels of oil equivalent. It also engages in the generation and sale of electricity to the grid and utility customers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Los Angeles, California. On July 15, 2020, California Resources Corporation, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

