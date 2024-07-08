Coin98 Achieves Market Cap of $116.19 Million (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. One Coin98 token can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000267 BTC on exchanges. Coin98 has a market cap of $116.19 million and approximately $9.19 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Coin98 has traded down 19.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001737 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000112 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00006845 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000046 BTC.

About Coin98

Coin98 (CRYPTO:C98) is a token. It launched on July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 792,222,107 tokens. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official website is www.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Coin98 is blog.coin98.com.

Coin98 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 (C98) is a utility token for the Coin98 ecosystem, an all-in-one platform integrating multiple blockchain services. Launched in 2020, it offers crypto solutions including an exchange, wallet, and DeFi applications. C98 supports functions such as payment for transaction fees, governance voting, and staking for rewards. Coin98 integrates multiple chains and protocols into one workspace, allowing users to manage and interact with diverse blockchain-based services and DeFi products from a single interface.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

