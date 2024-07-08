Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.44.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTSH. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 437 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $68.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $62.14 and a 1-year high of $80.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.20 and a 200-day moving average of $72.09. The company has a market cap of $33.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 28.85%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

