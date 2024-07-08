CNB Bank Sells 60 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

CNB Bank decreased its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,326 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total transaction of $14,182,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 768,977 shares in the company, valued at $218,773,956.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 13,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.51, for a total value of $3,914,215.17. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 103,345 shares in the company, valued at $29,816,065.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total transaction of $14,182,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 768,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,773,956.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,486 shares of company stock worth $34,391,642 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $305.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $291.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.56.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded down $1.77 on Friday, hitting $281.68. 1,039,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 936,272. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.44. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $211.94 and a 52 week high of $302.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $279.01.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.26 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. Research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

