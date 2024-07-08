CNB Bank Invests $251,000 in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth $791,000. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 10,944 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Devon Energy by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 197,726 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,008,000 after acquiring an additional 55,459 shares in the last quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Devon Energy stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.03. 6,394,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,492,593. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $40.47 and a 1-year high of $55.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 29.02%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Devon Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DVN has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.24.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In related news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $1,020,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,449.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Devon Energy

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

