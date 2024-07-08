Choreo LLC Sells 1,949 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Choreo LLC cut its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,949 shares during the period. Choreo LLC owned approximately 0.24% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $6,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMF. KM Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. KM Capital Management Ltd. now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 24,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 32.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shira Ridge Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 6,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares California Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CMF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.05. The stock had a trading volume of 192,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,283. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.32. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $53.92 and a 1-year high of $58.09.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.