Choreo LLC Sells 166 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Choreo LLC cut its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $4,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded up $3.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $595.91. The company had a trading volume of 512,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,686. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $397.76 and a 12 month high of $597.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $548.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $520.52. The stock has a market cap of $75.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.