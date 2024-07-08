Choreo LLC Sells 10,584 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Choreo LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 142,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,584 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Choreo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $40,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 113.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB traded up $1.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $303.03. 923,420 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 810,949. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $224.41 and a 52-week high of $303.19.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

