Choreo LLC Reduces Holdings in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Choreo LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) by 56.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 14,578 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Hawkins were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Hawkins during the 4th quarter worth $3,402,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hawkins by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 30,193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 8,923 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawkins in the 4th quarter worth $930,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hawkins by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,366 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawkins in the 4th quarter worth $108,000. 69.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BWS Financial raised their target price on shares of Hawkins from $74.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hawkins news, Director James A. Faulconbridge bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $86.47 per share, for a total transaction of $172,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,806,149.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director James A. Faulconbridge purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $86.47 per share, for a total transaction of $172,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,806,149.99. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Faulconbridge purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $87.56 per share, with a total value of $157,608.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,547,668.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 5,100 shares of company stock worth $442,998. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hawkins Stock Performance

Shares of HWKN stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.30. The stock had a trading volume of 94,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,498. Hawkins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.37 and a fifty-two week high of $91.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.77.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $223.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.49 million. Hawkins had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 19.41%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hawkins, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Hawkins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Hawkins’s payout ratio is currently 17.83%.

Hawkins Company Profile

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

Further Reading

