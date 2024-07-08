Choreo LLC Purchases 5,344 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Choreo LLC grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 62.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,344 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MKC. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 138,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,450,000 after purchasing an additional 7,952 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1,032.7% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 18.3% in the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 626.3% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 53,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after buying an additional 46,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1,449.7% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 6,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 2,732 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $207,386.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 2,732 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $207,386.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 80,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total value of $5,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 199,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,695,277.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,458 shares of company stock valued at $6,235,714 over the last ninety days. 22.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of MKC stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.88. 1,551,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,001,053. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.75. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $59.13 and a 1-year high of $90.45.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.31%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

(Free Report)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.