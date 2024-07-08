Choreo LLC Makes New $895,000 Investment in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA)

Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 53,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $895,000. Choreo LLC owned about 0.25% of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TZA. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 1,098.4% in the first quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 752,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,634,000 after acquiring an additional 689,657 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 595.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 266,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,324,000 after acquiring an additional 228,514 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 258,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,151,000 after acquiring an additional 15,311 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,974,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Price Performance

Shares of TZA traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.16. The company had a trading volume of 16,415,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,089,100. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.54. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares has a 1-year low of $16.43 and a 1-year high of $40.22.

About Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

