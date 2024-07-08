Choreo LLC Decreases Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Choreo LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 195,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,779 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Choreo LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Choreo LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $33,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

RSP traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $163.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,950,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,007,331. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $133.34 and a twelve month high of $169.80.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.