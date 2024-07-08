Choreo LLC Decreases Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Choreo LLC lessened its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 9,588 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth $26,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Down 0.2 %

EPD traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.01. 2,424,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,585,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.00. The firm has a market cap of $63.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.04. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $29.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EPD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.77.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.