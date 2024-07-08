Choreo LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Choreo LLC lowered its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $18,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv in the third quarter worth approximately $5,705,241,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,885,279,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,329,623,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $960,592,000. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $927,298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total value of $3,563,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,304,390.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total value of $3,563,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,304,390.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,729 shares of company stock worth $7,611,991 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:FI traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $150.51. 1,684,544 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,268,045. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.92. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.11 and a 52 week high of $159.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $150.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.44.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

