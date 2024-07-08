Choreo LLC Buys 559 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Choreo LLC boosted its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,547 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROST. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Ross Stores by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ross Stores

In other news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $130,206.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,634.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Trading Up 1.1 %

ROST stock traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $145.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,601,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,323,355. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.78. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.30 and a 1-year high of $151.12. The firm has a market cap of $48.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.08.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.3675 dividend. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROST has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays upped their target price on Ross Stores from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Ross Stores from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.06.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Further Reading

