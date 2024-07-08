Choreo LLC Acquires 796 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Choreo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,719 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the third quarter worth about $393,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the third quarter worth about $570,000. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 23.7% in the third quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 101,143 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,437,000 after purchasing an additional 19,397 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.4% in the third quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC now owns 189,598 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $10,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 829.5% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,739,358 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $93,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,222 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 8,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total transaction of $386,691.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 180,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,717,209.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $1,213,859.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 725,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,439,234.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 8,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total value of $386,691.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 180,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,717,209.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,106 shares of company stock valued at $1,908,923. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.65. The stock had a trading volume of 14,692,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,853,866. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $44.95 and a one year high of $58.19. The company has a market capitalization of $187.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.96 and a 200 day moving average of $48.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.47.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

