Choreo LLC Acquires 6,762 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Choreo LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,762 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 528,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 356,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of WFC traded down $1.04 on Friday, reaching $59.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,436,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,654,424. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $38.38 and a twelve month high of $62.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.54 and a 200-day moving average of $55.52.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.19 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on WFC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.36.

View Our Latest Report on WFC

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.