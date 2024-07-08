Choreo LLC Acquires 548 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Choreo LLC grew its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NUE. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Nucor by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 96,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Nucor by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Nucor by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Revisor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth $475,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NUE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Nucor from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Nucor from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Nucor in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nucor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.50.

Nucor Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NUE traded down $2.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $153.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,348,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,627,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.57. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $140.07 and a 1-year high of $203.00.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 12.71%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

